Lafayette, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ: UGRO) ("urban-gro" or the "Company"), a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") facilities, today announced that the company will speak and exhibit at the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) on August 26-27, 2021 in Berlin, Germany.

Lucas Targos, Vice President of Facility Integration, will speak on "Cannabis Technology Revolutionizing an Emerging Industry" at 2:20 pm CET. urban-gro's sales and technical representatives will be available to meet at booth 46/47.

"With the expansion of the medical cannabis market in Europe, facility owners, investors and regulators are very interested in the efficient, compliant production of safe medicinal cannabis products," notes Mr. Targos. "Working in Europe is very similar to the United States in that each country is developing a regulatory framework consistent with their cultural norms and government policy goals. We integrate clients very early into the planning and design process to deliver facilities that are efficient and profitable. Technology plays a key role in each project's development and operations."

In his role as Vice President of Facility Integration at urban-gro, Mr. Targos uses his 15 years of crop and cultivation management experience to bridge the gap between commercial horticulture and the cannabis industry. He has worked with hundreds of cultivators across the globe to develop innovative automation designs and practices that strive for facility efficiency and reduced production costs. His diverse background in cannabis and horticulture makes him an asset to the highly regulated cultivation solutions industry. His experience has provided the framework to develop successful solutions for cultivation challenges, as well as the ability to integrate more established and regulated industries' policies into the ever-changing cannabis landscape. Mr. Tagos has a degree in Environmental Studies with a focus on sustainable agriculture from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

About urban-gro, Inc.

urban-gro, Inc.® (NASDAQ: UGRO) is a fully integrated architectural, engineering and cultivation systems integration company for commercial cannabis and food-focused Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") facilities. With experience in hundreds of CEA facilities spanning millions of square feet across the globe, we engineer, design, and integrate complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities.

Once operational, urban-gro's gro-care® Managed Services Platform leverages the company's expertise to reduce downtime, provide continuity, and drive facility optimization. Operating as a crop-agnostic solutions provider in both food and cannabis CEA sectors, our crop-focused end-to-end approach provides a single point of accountability across all aspects of growing operations.

Visit urban-gro.com to discover how we help you gro plants and gro profits.

