

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $76.9 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $61.3 million, or $0.80 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $450.3 million from $410.5 million last year.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $76.9 Mln. vs. $61.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $450.3 Mln vs. $410.5 Mln last year.



