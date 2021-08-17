Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Rekordfahrt gewinnt an Tempo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESPU ISIN: US8808901081 Ticker-Symbol: T5Z 
Tradegate
17.08.21
18:59 Uhr
44,600 Euro
-2,200
-4,70 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERNIUM SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,80046,40022:51
46,00046,20021:59
ACCESSWIRE
17.08.2021 | 22:32
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ternium S.A.: Argentine Court Acquits Ternium's Chairman in the Notebooks Case

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been informed that the first-instance judge in charge of the Notebooks Case acquitted Ternium's Chairman, Paolo Rocca, of all charges brought against him in the case. In its decision, the first-instance judge stated that Mr. Rocca's involvement in the Notebooks Case's judicial proceedings does not affect his good name and honor in any way. The first-instance judge's decision concerning Mr. Rocca was not appealed by either the prosecutor or the government unit prosecuting economic crimes (UIF).

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control.

About Ternium

Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com.

Sebastián Martí
Ternium - Investor Relations
+1 (866) 890 0443
+54 (11) 4018 8389
www.ternium.com

SOURCE: Ternium S.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660200/Argentine-Court-Acquits-Terniums-Chairman-in-the-Notebooks-Case

TERNIUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.