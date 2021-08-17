

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cree Inc. (CREE):



-Earnings: -$147.6 million in Q4 vs. -$38.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.28 in Q4 vs. -$0.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.9 million or -$0.23 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.24 per share -Revenue: $145.8M in Q4 vs. $108.4 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.21 to -$0.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $144-$154 mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CREE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de