Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Rekordfahrt gewinnt an Tempo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 164557 ISIN: LU0156801721 Ticker-Symbol: TW11 
Tradegate
16.08.21
10:00 Uhr
8,612 Euro
-0,078
-0,90 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
TENARIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENARIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4828,55022:47
8,4808,54822:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.08.2021 | 22:53
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tenaris S.A.: Argentine Court acquits Tenaris's CEO and Chairman in the Notebooks Case

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) has been informed that the first-instance judge in charge of the Notebooks Case acquitted Tenaris's Chairman and CEO Paolo Rocca of all charges brought against him in the case. In its decision, the first-instance judge stated that Mr. Rocca's involvement in the Notebooks Case's judicial proceedings does not affect his good name and honor in any way. The first-instance judge's decision concerning Mr. Rocca was not appealed by either the prosecutor or the government unit prosecuting economic crimes (UIF).

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world's energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

Giovanni Sardagna
Tenaris
1-888-300-5432
www.tenaris.com


TENARIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.