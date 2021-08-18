Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - Besra Gold Inc. ("Besra" or the "Company"), announced today that the special meeting ("Meeting") of holders of 3% unsecured convertible redeemable notes ("Notes") of the Company, held at 4pm ET (Toronto time) on Tuesday August 3, 2021, has been approved. The purpose of the Meeting was to present a Noteholder Second Extension Resolution regarding approval of extending the deadlines for completing a reorganization of the Company and recognized stock exchange listing and maturity date of the Notes and amendment to the terms of the Notes, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2021, filed on SEDAR.

Originally the Meeting was to be held at 4pm ET on Monday June 28, 2021, however, it had to be adjourned due to a lack of a quorum until 4 p.m. ET on Monday July 5, 2021. Subsequently, that Meeting was adjourned due to Covid related mail delays, by the Chair in accordance with the terms of the Notes until 4 pm ET on Tuesday August 3, 2021.

At the adjourned Meeting held by webcast on Tuesday August 3, 2021, a total of 41,547.327960 Notes were represented by Noteholders in person or by proxy, constituting 87.69 % of the Company's outstanding Notes.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Approval of the Noteholder Resolution Outcome of Votes

Outcome of Votes

Carried Votes For % Votes Against % 27,732.388410 66.75 13,814.939550 33.25

Full details of the proposal are described in the Company's Management Information Circular on the Company's website at http://www.besra.com/ and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Note Holders will be directly contacted in coming days to further explain the procedure for surrender of Note certificates and regulatory matters relating thereto including their conversion to Chess Depository Interests (CDIs), in accordance with the Notice of Special Meeting of 3% Unsecured Convertible Redeemable Notes and Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2021.

Besra is a company focused on the exploration and development of the Bau Goldfield in East Malaysia.

