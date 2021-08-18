Official Dates Announced for 5th ICF Middle East Prism Award 2021

Coaching in Organizations: Myth or Reality?

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICF Middle East Prism Award ceremony 2021 will take place September 29 at 7:30 pmDubai time, the International Coach Federation (ICF) has announced.

ICF celebrates the growth of professional coaching in the Middle East with the announcement of the five (5) finalists for the ICF Middle East Prism Award 2021:

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Abu Dhabi School of Government, Ahli Bank Oman, ARAMEX Bahrain and Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF).

Past winners of the ICF Middle East Prism Award include ARAMEX International (2017), Bahrain Institute of Public Administration (2018), Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (2019) and the Qatar Financial Center (2020).

The ICF Middle East Prism Award is a highly competitive international award celebrating businesses and organizations that use coaching to fulfil rigorous professional standards, address key strategic goals, shape organizational culture, and yield discernible and measurable positive impacts.

The 2021 ICF Middle East Prism award ceremony is a free online event, hosted in English, featuring an interactive panel discussion with representatives from past Prism Award winners including DU (Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company) and BIPA (Bahrain Institute of Public Administration). Registration is open at https://www.icf-events.org/chapter-event/5th-icf-middle-prism-award-ceremony/.

Also read the case studies of the 2020 winner and honourable mention QFC (Qatar Financial Center) and OMIFCO (Omani India Fertilizer Company).

ICF is represented with local chapters in more than 10 countries in the Middle East and counts more than 900 ICF professional coaches (members and credentialed), who have met the rigorous ICF requirements. These coaches partner with their clients in a creative and thought-provoking process that inspires clients to maximize their personal and professional potential, as per ICF's definition of coaching.

The International Coaching Federation (ICF) is?the world's largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession and fostering?coaching's role as an integral part of a thriving society.?Founded in 1995,?its 39,000-plus members located in more than 145 countries and territories work toward common goals of enhancing awareness of coaching and upholding the integrity of the profession through lifelong learning and?upholding the?highest?ethical standards. Through the work of its six unique family organizations, ICF empowers professional coaches, coaching clients, organizations, communities and the world through coaching.

