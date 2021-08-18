- (PLX AI) - Balco Group Q2 revenue SEK 304 million vs. estimate SEK 300 million.
- • Q2 orders SEK 505 million
- • Q2 net income SEK 26 million vs. estimate SEK 29 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|10,380
|10,620
|09:08
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Balco Group Q2 EBIT SEK 34 Million vs. Estimate SEK 38 Million
|(PLX AI) - Balco Group Q2 revenue SEK 304 million vs. estimate SEK 300 million.• Q2 orders SEK 505 million• Q2 net income SEK 26 million vs. estimate SEK 29 million
► Artikel lesen
|07:36
|BALCO GROUP AB: Best order intake so far in a quarter
|09.08.
|BALCO GROUP AB: Invitation to presentation of Balco's second quarter report 2021
|27.07.
|Vedanta to invest Rs 6,611 crore on Balco's smelter capacity expansion
|27.07.
|Vedanta to invest over Rs 6,600 cr in 2 years to ramp up Balco's smelter capacity
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BALCO GROUP AB
|10,620
|+0,76 %