- (PLX AI) - Netcompany outlook FY adjusted EBITA margin 23-25%.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|97,75
|98,45
|09:09
|97,65
|98,20
|09:08
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|09:04
|Netcompany Shares Seen Dropping After Earnings Miss, Disappointing Guidance
|(PLX AI) - Netcompany shares are set to drop today after earnings missed expectations and the guidance upgrade was disappointing, analysts said. • Q2 EBITA and margins were lower than expected• The...
|07:52
|Netcompany Earnings Miss Expectations, but Organic Growth Outlook Raised
|(PLX AI) - Netcompany Q2 adj. EBITA DKK 166.7 million vs estimate DKK 196 million.• Margin also missed• The greater part of the lower adjusted EBITA margin was explained by the lower gross profit margin...
|07:40
|Netcompany Q2 Adjusted EBITA Margin 20.2% vs. Estimate 23.9%
|07:34
|Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2021
|09.08.
|PREVIEW: Netcompany Seen Showing Strong Revenue Growth, Analysts Say
|(PLX AI) - Netcompany second-quarter earnings are expected to show strong signs of revenue growth next week, analysts said. • Netcompany won two framework agreements in Holland in late July, with one...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S
|104,80
|-0,47 %