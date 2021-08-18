

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian biotech company CSL Ltd. (CSL.AX, CMXHF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2021 net profit after tax was $2.38 billion, up 13 percent from $2.10 billion last year.



Earnings per share were $5.22, higher than last year's $4.63.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was $3.13 billion, compared to $2.72 billion a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation & amortisation or EBITDA was $3.72 billion, compared to prior year's $3.14 billion.



Total revenue grew to $10.31 billion from $9.15 billion a year ago. Revenue increased 10 percent at constant currency basis.



Further, the company announced final dividend of $1.18 per share or approximately A$1.61. Total full year dividend increased 10 percent to $2.22 per share.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company projects net profit after tax to be in the range of around $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion at constant currency.



Commenting on CSL's outlook, Paul Perreault, CSL's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, 'Demand for CSL's core plasma products remains robust.... At the half-year results, we foreshadowed margin easing as a result of increased plasma costs, this will continue into FY22.'



In Australia, CSL shares were trading at A$290.19, down 2.60 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de