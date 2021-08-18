- (PLX AI) - Lundbeck half year revenue DKK 8,233 million vs. estimate DKK 8,304 million.
- • half year EPS DKK 5.03 vs. estimate DKK 4.97
- • half year EBIT DKK 1,478 million vs. estimate DKK 1,418 million
- • half year EBIT margin 18%
- • Cuts upper end of revenue outlook, lifts lower end of EBIT outlook
- • Outlook FY revenue DKK 16,300-16,600 million vs. DKK 16,300-16,900 million previously
- • Outlook FY EBIT DKK 2,000-2,300 million vs. DKK 1,800-2,300 million previously
- • Outlook FY core EBIT DKK 3,300-3,600 million vs DKK 3,100-3,600 million previously
- • The results are still expected to be driven by the continued growth of Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Rexulti/Rxulti and the expected strong growth of Vyepti
- • However, Northera was exposed to generic competition from February 2021 and we have seen a very aggressive erosion curve
- • Therefore, it is now expected to lead to a decline of around 75% of Northera revenue compared to 2020
- • Additionally, we see a lower level for our contract manufacturing activities
- • COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lower than expected SG&A expenses in the first half of 2021 mitigating some of the downdraft
