Mittwoch, 18.08.2021
Große Spekulation: Rekordfahrt gewinnt an Tempo!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2021 | 07:53
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equinor ASA: Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the first quarter 2021

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 29 April 2021 a dividend per share of USD 0.15 for first quarter 2021.

The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 12 August 2021, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 8.8718. First quarter 2021 dividend per share is consequently NOK 1.3308.

On 27 August 2021, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
