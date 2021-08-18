Targovax ASA: second quarter and first half year 2021 results

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its second quarter and first half year 2021 results.
Targovax's management will give an online presentation and update on the clinical program to investors, analysts and the press at 10:00 CET today (details below).
FIRST HALF YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Reported class-leading median overall survival in Targovax's ONCOS-102 trial in mesothelioma at the 24-month follow-up
- Received Fast-Track designation and scientific advice from the US FDA for ONCOS-102 in PD-1-refractory advanced melanoma
- Received Fast-Track designation from the US FDA for ONCOS-102 in malignant pleural mesothelioma
- Completed enrollment in the phase 1/2 trial with ONCOS-102 in combination with durvalumab in patients with advanced colorectal cancer with peritoneal metastases
- Entered a research collaboration with Papyrus Therapeutics to develop novel ONCOS viruses with receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor functionality
- Announced Dr Lone Ottesen's appointment as Chief Development Officer and Dr Sonia Quaratino's election as a new member of the Board
FINANCIALS - KEY FIGURES
Amounts in NOK thousands
2Q 2021
2Q 2020
1H 2021
1H 2020
FY 2020
Total operating revenues
272
590
624
Total operating expenses
-24 529
-29 985
-47 539
-59 579
-104 524
Operating profit/loss
-24 529
-29 713
-47 539
-58 989
-103 901
Net financial items
-1 026
-3 649
-513
-371
-4 503
Income tax
15
71
31
147
277
Net profit/loss
-25 539
-33 291
-48 020
-59 214
-108 126
Basic and diluted EPS (NOK/share)
-0.30
-0.44
-0.55
-0.80
-1.40
Net change in cash
-24 276
-33 824
-51 130
31 036
51 893
Cash and cash equivalents start of period
95 468
135 289
122 321
70 429
70 429
Cash and cash equivalents end of period
71 192
101 465
71 192
101 465
122 321
The interim financial information has not been subject to audit.
Øystein Soug, CEO commented: "Targovax has conducted a broad early-stage clinical development program, documenting the clinical effects of ONCOS-102. We have shown promising and important benefits in patients without raising safety concerns. The main focus going forward is to take ONCOS-102 eagerly forward in clinical development in PD1-refractory melanoma. The feedback and discussions with the FDA have provided further guidance on what is the best next step, which will be a platform trial in PD1 refractory melanoma. The trial is intended to test ONCOS-102 in monotherapy and multiple combinations, including PD1 checkpoint inhibitor and potentially other novel immunotherapies to further enhance the efficacy beyond the promising response rate we saw in our previous melanoma trial. This will provide an opportunity to differentiate ONCOS-102 from other approaches and potentially open up development avenues into the commercially highly attractive front-line melanoma therapy indication."
Presentation
We invite to a live webcast today at 10.00 CET. You can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation.
Reporting materialTRVX Q2 reportTRVX Q2 presentation
The quarterly report and presentation are also available at the website www.targovax.com
For further information, please contact:
Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com
Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com
Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no
