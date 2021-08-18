Igraine Plc - ARCADIA trial final report date announced

18 August 2021

Igraine plc

("Igraine" or the "Company")

ARCADIA trial final report date announced

Igraine plc ("the Company") notes the announcement on August 17, 2021 by Excalibur Medicines Limited, a subsidiary of Excalibur Healthcare Services Ltd - www.excaliburhealth.co.uk/news. Igraine is pleased to advise that the Clinical Team will report on the ARCADIA trial on September 6, 2021.

Excalibur Medicines Ltd ("EML") has secured exclusive rights to and owns the patents on a drug, AZD1656, which is being developed as a potential therapeutic for people with diabetes suffering from COVID-19. The ARCADIA trial which took place across 31 sites was completed in July this year.

The research project was arranged and structured by Professor Sir Chris Evans, Chairman and CEO of Excalibur Healthcare Services, through its subsidiary, Excalibur Medicines Ltd. Sir Chris worked closely with Professor John Martin and his team at St George Street, a UK-based biomedical research charity, which secured the initial project and permission to run the trial from AstraZeneca.

Igraine plc secured a 2% Equity Interest in, Excalibur Medicines Ltd ("EML"), consistent with the terms of the co-investment agreement entered with Excalibur Healthcare Services.

The Directors of the Company, who have issued this RIS announcement after due and careful enquiry, accept responsibility for its content.

