- (PLX AI) - Carlsberg new outlook FY organic EBIT growth 8-11%, up from 5-10% previously.
- • half year revenue DKK 31,687 million vs. estimate DKK 30,965 million
- • half year EBIT DKK 5,111 million vs. estimate DKK 4,975 million
- • half year EBIT margin 16.1% vs. estimate 16.1%
- • half year adjusted net income DKK 3,168 million
- • half year net income DKK 3,027 million vs. estimate DKK 2,974 million
- • Carlsberg third quarterly share buy-back program amounting to DKK 1 billion started
- • Top-line growth, operating margin improvement and significantly higher cash flow demonstrate the strength of our geographic footprint and brand portfolio, and the strong execution, CEO says
- • Says good start to Q3
