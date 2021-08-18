Australian researchers have tested a novel lithium salt for high-voltage lithium batteries in electric vehicles and grid-scale storage systems. They claim the salt is less hazardous than conventional battery materials.From pv magazine Australia The potential safety concerns surrounding lithium-ion batteries have burst into the public eye of late with the recent fire at the Victorian Big Battery (VBB). However, researchers at Monash University School of Chemistry and Australian company Calix have been working on alternative ways to avoid such fire hazards and toxicity issues. As the VBB fire illustrated, ...

