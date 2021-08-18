- (PLX AI) - Vienna Insurance half year combined ratio 95.2%
- • half year pretax profit EUR 251 million vs. estimate EUR 248 million
- • Premium volume increases 3.5% to EUR 5.77 billion
- • Vienna Insurance says confident on targets for 2021
- • Confirm our forecast of achieving around EUR 10.4 billion for premium volume and a profit before taxes in the range of EUR 450 million to EUR 500 million. Our combined ratio is expected to be around 95%, the company says
