- (PLX AI) - Matas Q1 revenue DKK 1,021 million vs. estimate DKK 1,014 million
- • Q1 adjusted net income DKK 77 million vs. estimate DKK 59 million
- • Q1 EBIT DKK 78 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA DKK 186 million vs. estimate DKK 181 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin 18.2%
- • Q1 gross margin 44.4% vs. estimate 44.4%
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 0-3%, up from -2% to +2% previously
- • Revenue is now expected in the range of DKK 4,160-4,290 million
- • Outlook FY capex DKK 295-315 million, raised by DKK 155 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA margin 17.5-18.5%, up from 17-18.5% previously
- • The driving factors behind the upgrade are the strong revenue growth witnessed in the first quarter and reduced Covid-19-related uncertainty
