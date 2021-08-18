Ellicott City, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - SEO promotion is the backbone of any robust marketing campaign in 2021. The position of a site in search queries directly affects the popularity of the company and the number of attracted customers. The task of an SEO specialist is, depending on the needs of the business, to select the necessary set of tools that will generate traffic from organic channels.





SEO expert Keval Shah sat down with us to share the specificities of a successful SEO marketing campaign in 2021 as well as the current operation of his SEO agency Inbound Pursuit.

Meet Keval

Keval Shah went through a crucible of difficult years, battling alcoholism and dealing with the resulting psychological stress. But none of this discouraged him from moving on. After discovering his passion for online marketing, he dedicated himself to becoming the SEO expert he is today- one who knows how to help a website rise to the top of search results, identify project growth opportunities, and increase traffic. Even in non-standard scenarios, Keval has mastered the art of thinking creatively and obtaining the desired result.

At such a young age, Keval has built a stellar SEO agency with the help of an amazing combination of expertise, creativity, and confidence that are characteristics of more renowned, consummate entrepreneurs. Yet he was not content with this. He set himself a mission: to share his experience with people and help them devise the best SEO strategies to enhance their business. Today, he knows how to lead his clients to lasting change.

Inbound Agency: Your Safe Bet for Success

"I started Inbound Pursuit for two reasons", Keval tells us. "Firstly, I wanted to build an agency that would focus on helping e-commerce brands. Facebook Ads have been a good source of revenue for e-commerce brands in the past, but with every passing day, Facebook is becoming more expensive and more unreliable. I've built Inbound Pursuit as the go-to agency for e-commerce brand owners looking to implement SEO strategies so they're not so reliant on paid advertising platforms. Not only is search engine traffic more reliable, but it also ends up being more cost-effective in the long run, not to mention the conversion rate is infinitely higher than Facebook Ads".

"The second reason I built Inbound Pursuit was to give business owners a custom SEO solution, unlike what 99% of other agencies provide", Keval goes on. "An SEO strategy that works for one brand won't necessarily work for another. With Inbound Pursuit, the focus is on building out custom campaigns for each client. As a result, we can't onboard as many clients every month as some of these larger agencies, but the results we've been able to deliver have been incredible - and that's what's most important in my mind."

You can only get the most out of SEO with a team of strong professionals. The team at Inbound Pursuit have a proven track record of being just such.

Start your route with the company by scheduling a consultation to see how Inbound Pursuit can be of value to your business.

