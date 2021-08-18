- (PLX AI) - Norden Outlook FY adjusted net income USD 140-220 million, up from USD 140-200 million previously.
- • Q2 adjusted net income USD 32 million vs. estimate USD 42 million
- • Q2 EBIT USD 40.1 million vs. estimate USD 50 million
- • Says has capitalised on the incredibly strong dry cargo market during Q2, thanks to record-high exposure, ongoing positioning and the ability to generate margins through strong operator activity
- • Says has benefitted from significant increases in the market value of owned and leased vessels in the Asset Management unit
- • CEO says we expect significantly stronger results, despite all-time low tanker markets
- • With recent increases in forward freight rates, this further adds to our strong outlook for dry cargo: CEO
