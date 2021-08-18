

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile USA (TMUS) Wednesday confirmed that the data stolen from its systems did include some personal information.



The telecom major said it was informed last week of claims made in an online forum that a bad actor had compromised T-Mobile systems. The company immediately began an exhaustive investigation into these claims.



The company confirmed Monday that unauthorized access to some of its data occurred, but it was not determined then whether personal customer data was involved.



