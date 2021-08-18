- (PLX AI) - Suominen board member Borgman Björn buys 4,000 shares for a total of EUR 20,760.
|Suominen Board Member Borgman Buys Shares for EUR 20,760
|08:17
|Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction: Borgman Björn
|Suominen Corporation August 18, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. (EEST)
Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification...
|Fr
|Suominen Corporation: Change in the publishing date of Suominen's Interim Report for January-September 2021
|Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on August
13, 2021
at 10 a.m. EEST
Suominen will publish its Interim report for January-September 2021 on Thursday October 28, 2021 approximately...
|Fr
|Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30, 2021: Solid profitability in Q2, short-term demand outlook challenging
|Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report on August 13, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (EEST)Suominen Corporation's Half-Year Financial Report for January 1 - June 30, 2021: Solid profitability in Q2, short-term...
|Fr
|Suominen Q2 EBITDA EUR 15.3 Million vs. Estimate EUR 14 Million
|(PLX AI) - Suominen Q2 revenue EUR 113.6 million vs. estimate EUR 120 million.• Q2 EBIT EUR 10.3 million• Q2 EPS EUR 0.11
|SUOMINEN OYJ
|5,110
|+0,20 %