DGAP-News: Defence Therapeutics Inc.
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CSE: DTC FSE: DTC USOTC: DTCFF PRESS RELEASE
DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS SELECTS THE BEST 8 ACCUMTM VARIANTS TO OPTIMIZE ITS ADC THERAPEUTIC
Vancouver, BC, Canada, August 18th, 2021 - Defence Therapeutics Inc. ("Defence" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce, that after a detailed and rigorous selection process, very strong and promising results of its bests AccumTM variants has been identified.
On the 43 AccumTM variants tested, we have selected the 8 best which will be sent this week to our collaborator at the HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center in Helsinki, Finland for the optimization of Defence's Accum-T-DM1 ADC Therapeutic. The 8 selected Accum-T-DM1 increases the potency of T-DM1 by at least 5-fold on the HER2 positive breast cancer Trastuzumab and T-DM1 resistant cell line model named JIMT-1. At concentration of 1.0 ug/ml, T-DM1 only induce approximatively 10% of cytotoxicity comparatively to Accum-T-DM1 variants that increase the cytotoxicity by 40-70%. Our Collaborator will also do a head-to-head comparison to the new ADC Enhertu(R) owned by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. Enhertu(R) (fam-trastuzumab-deruxtecan-nxki) is a newcomer ADC designed to treat HER2 heterogeneous tumors through a bystander effect.
Defence's AccumTM platform has been developed and tested in vitro to enhance the intracellular drug delivery on multiple ADCs that are FDA approved or under development. In that regard, Defence is also pleased to announce the commencement of a new study project to test the AccumTM variants on the recent ADC Enhertu(R) (fam-trastuzumab-deruxtecan-nxki) owned by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. Defence's scientific team believes the AccumTM will increase the routing and delivery of the deruxtecan to the nucleus and consequently will increase more significantly the potency of ADC from which the drug targets the nucleus protein/process compared to T-DM1 targeting microtubule (a cytoplasmic and non-nucleus protein machinery). Deruxtecan is a small toxic drug inhibitor targeting the nuclear protein named topoisomerase I.
"The 8 selected AccumTM variants produced very impressive results that confirms the strength and optimization of our AccumTM platform in the ADC field of therapeutics against breast and gastric cancer. The versatility of our AccumTM platform and variants gives us a solid competitive advantage" said Sebastien Plouffe, Chief Executive Officer of Defence Therapeutics.
For further information:
18.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Defence Therapeutics Inc.
|1680 - 200 Burrard St
|V6C3L6 Vancouver
|Canada
|E-mail:
|info@defencetherapeutics.com
|Internet:
|https://defencetherapeutics.com
|ISIN:
|CA24463V1013
|WKN:
|A3CN14
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; Toronto
|EQS News ID:
|1227161
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1227161 18.08.2021