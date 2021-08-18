- (PLX AI) - Netcompany shares are set to drop today after earnings missed expectations and the guidance upgrade was disappointing, analysts said.
- • Q2 EBITA and margins were lower than expected
- • The company lifted FY organic revenue guidance to 18-20% from 15-20%, but left EBIT margin unchanged at 23-25%, while consensus is higher, at 25.5%
- • The EBITA miss and a higher cost base are due to a combination of DKK 7 million severance payment in the UK, increased use of external consultants and continued investments
- • Consensus is likely to be cut 3-5% and we expect a negative share reaction, Nordea said
- • Netcompany is seeing short-term margin dilution, and weak margins are disappointing, SEB said
