SJVN Limited will sell electricity from a 200 MW solar plant to the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA) under a 25-year power purchase agreement.From pv magazine India SJVN Limited, a state-owned hydropower producer in India, has emerged as the winner of a 200 MW solar auction by the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA). The company, which is a joint venture of the Indian government and the Himachal Pradesh state government, secured the project by quoting the lowest tariff of INR 3.11/kWh ($0.041/kWh) to develop the capacity on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. Construction ...

