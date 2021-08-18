Kamux continues its international expansion -- showroom no. 22 in Sweden to be opened in Malmö

HELSINKI, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux continues to expand and internationalize by opening a showroom in Malmö in Sweden in the second quarter of 2022.

"In line with its strategy, Kamux is striving for strong growth. Before summer, we opened the Gothenburg megastore that is four times the size of an average store. In July, we launched a car processing center on the same premises. Malmö is the third largest city in Sweden, and with the upcoming store, we'll have a very strong presence in the biggest cities in Sweden," says Tommi Iiskonmäki, Kamux's Swedish Country Director.

The premises of the future Malmö store will be renovated to suit the needs of a car dealership, and the lease includes a large yard area.

"The location of the showroom is excellent at the heart of main roads and customer flow. In total, the showroom and yard can accommodate more than 200 cars, which means expanding our stock and offering to our customers in Sweden," says Iiskonmäki.

Showroom network also serves digital sales

"The comprehensive store network perfectly supports our efficient cross-selling concept, where we sell our entire car inventory through all stores. At the same time, it enables customers choosing to do business through digital channels to have convenient test drive opportunities and car deliveries. The brick-and-mortar stores and digital channels together create our seamless multi-channel concept serving the customer," says Iiskonmäki.

The Kamux Helsingborg showroom is located 65 kilometers from Malmö, and the Halmstad showroom is situated 137 kilometers from Malmö.

New job opportunities

"Recruiting locally is important to us. This showroom launch will result in the creation of 12 new jobs. Kamux has a unique training programme where new employees will have the opportunity to learn the profession and customer service skills," says Swedish Country Director Iiskonmäki.

More information:

Tommi Iiskonmäki, Kamux Sweden, Country Director, tel. +358 40 5801 498, tommi.iiskonmaki@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 79 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

