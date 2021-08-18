Anzeige
18.08.2021 | 11:46
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Aug-2021 / 11:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 17/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 91.772

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5768354

CODE: IMWRD

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1437016972 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      IMWRD 
Sequence No.:  120218 
EQS News ID:  1227281 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227281&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2021 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)

