Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASKL ISIN: SE0009143993 Ticker-Symbol: R06 
Frankfurt
18.08.21
11:45 Uhr
1,488 Euro
+0,022
+1,50 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH STIRLING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH STIRLING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5461,59013:40
PR Newswire
18.08.2021 | 11:58
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Stirling AB: Half year report 2021

Clean-tech company Swedish Stirling AB publishes its half year report for 2021 today

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish clean-tech company Swedish Stirling AB is publishing its interim report for the period 1 January 2021 - 30 June 2021 today. The full report is available for download on the company's website. Material events during the second quarter include the following:

  • Net sales for the period amounted to TSEK - (TSEK -). Total operating income for the quarter was TSEK 16,484 (TSEK 11,876). Earnings per share, before dilution, for the quarter was SEK -0.13(SEK -0.18).
  • Swedish Stirling AB and Glencore Operations South Africa Proprietary Limited, on behalf of Glencore Merafe Venture, signed an agreement for an energy conversion service with the installation of 25 PWR BLOK 400-F units (10MW) at Glencore Merafe's ferrochrome smelter Lion in South Africa. The project is part of Glencore's ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
  • Swedish Stirling conducted a directed new share issue of 13,240,000 shares. The directed share issue generated a large interest among both new Swedish and international institutional investors, as well as existing shareholders. The subscription price was set, based on an accelerated bookbuilding process, at SEK 17.00 per share. Swedish Stirling raised a total of SEK 225,080,000 before transaction costs.
  • The company has hired Christian Nilsson as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) who will assume his duties on 1 September. Christian is going to run the company's technology and research division and will play an important role in increasing the company's production volumes in the autumn, as well as working on extending the areas of use for the PWR BLOK's technology.
  • Swedish Stirling's Board of Directors resolved to appoint Dennis Andersson as the company's deputy CEO. The appointment means that Dennis Andersson will serve as deputy for Gunnar Larsson, the CEO of Swedish Stirling, at the same time as retaining his present position as Chief Marketing & Sales Officer.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Sven Ljungberg, CCO, Swedish Stirling AB, +46 (0)31 385 88 30 ir@swedishstirling.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-stirling/r/swedish-stirling-ab--half-year-report-2021,c3397808

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14881/3397808/1455084.pdf

Swedish-Stirling_Q2_2021-ENG

SWEDISH STIRLING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.