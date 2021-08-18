- (PLX AI) - Kesko may upgrade its full-year EBIT guidance again if stay-at-home consumption continues, SEB analysts said.
- • Kesko raised its comparable EBIT outlook to EUR 650-750 million from EUR 570-670 million previously
- • After the report, consensus for comparable EBIT has moved up to EUR 739 million, which is in the upper end of the new range
- • Should the trend of domestic spending continue for the rest of the year 2021, which now seems increasingly likely due to growing number of Covid-19 cases, it seems possible that Kesko could upgrade its guidance once more, SEB said
- • SEB rates Kesko buy with price target EUR 39
KESKO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de