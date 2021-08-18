

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held steady near a two-week high on Wednesday as escalating concerns over the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus' Delta variant kept investors' risk appetite in check and helped lift demand for the safe-haven metal.



Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,788.30 per ounce, after having hit its highest since Aug. 6 at $1,795.25 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,789.75.



The global Covid-19 caseload has now surpassed 206 million, with the World Health Organization (WHO) saying the increasing trend was due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Western Pacific region and the America.



The U.S. dollar paused its two-day uptrend and Euro zone bond yields dipped as investors sought direction from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes due later in the day.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the economic impact of the spike in the Delta variant of the virus cases is still not clear.



The pandemic is still casting a shadow on economic activity, although many companies have adapted their business models to the new world, Powell added.



Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that there is a lot of slack in the U.S. labor market and the timing of tapering will hinge on progress in labor market.



