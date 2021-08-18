ASCIRA COO, Belynda Lee, Wins Bronze Stevie Award In 2021 International Business Awards

Winners to Be Celebrated During Virtual Ceremony on 8 December

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ASCIRA COO Belynda Lee, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie Award in the Woman of the Year category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards today.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide - public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large, and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories.

As the ongoing COVID-19 crisis will prevent winners from receiving their awards on stage during a traditional gala IBA banquet, winners will be celebrated instead during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, 8 December.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

Belynda Lee is a dynamic corporate executive with over three decades of experience. She has built strong international industry relationships with key corporate vendors and sales teams and has an excellent reputation that shows in the retention and loyalty of high-profile, high-volume business associates. As COO of ASCIRA, she brings an international business acumen along with her unique ability to perform as a cross-functional strategist to the team.

Elated by her success, Ms. Lee stated: "It is an honour to receive this award. I hope my contribution to the society will help guide young women towards the right path in life. Life is not simple, however with right choices, we can make it easier to live while reaching our highest potential. Thank You, Stevie Awards for recognizing the work that I do."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August.

The judging panel was chaired by Henry Albert R. Fadullon, President of Phoenix Petroleum Philippines, Inc. It also consisted of prominent C-level executives from around the world including Tasnim Salem Al Falasi, Environment Awareness Section Manager of Dubai Municipality, Chetan Choudhury, Advisor to the Prime Minister's Office, Dubai, and David Meltzer, CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, USA.

Commenting on Belynda's work, the judges stated:

Inimitable in her style, Belynda has been dealt many different cards - certainly not always positive. It's exciting to see how she's moulded her own authentic style and is absolutely flourishing. From the outside looking in, she's a woman of ambition and vision and yet also gratitude and community.

Belynda Lee has developed herself and evolved into somebody that works to make others better persons, especially her team. Her leadership among women is proven with various recognitions she gained within her industry. Keep up the good work!

"What we've seen in this year's IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "All of this year's Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony."

About ASCIRA

ASCIRA is a subscription-based company that offers personal development through a variety of online digital products. It targets to create a social lifestyle community of beyond a billion people around the world and provide them the best diversified knowledge available. Learn more about ASCIRA at www.asciraglobal.com

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.stevieawards.com

