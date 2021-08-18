(PLX AI) - Marshall Wace now holds a short position at 0.81% in shares issued by Ambu, up from 0.71% previously.
|27,620
|27,740
|13:30
|27,640
|27,720
|13:30
|13:22
|Ambu Short Position Increased By Marshall Wace
|10:58
|Ambu Drops 3% After Downgrades at JPMorgan, Nordea
|(PLX AI) - Ambu shares fell more than 3% after the stock was downgraded to underweight at JPMorgan and to sell at Nordea, while other brokers cut their price targets on the stock.• Ambu already was...
|Di
|Ambu A/S (AMBFF) CEO Juan Jose Gonzalez on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
|Di
|Ambu Falls 6% After Product Launch Is Postponed
|(PLX AI) - Ambu shares fell 6% after the company said it postponed the launch of one of its new products. • The launch of aScope 5 Broncho is postponed to 2021/22, the company said, while the 1.5 version...
|Di
|Ambu Q3 Revenue, Organic Growth Slightly Above Estimates
|(PLX AI) - Ambu Q3 revenue DKK 973 million vs. estimate DKK 971 million.• Q3 organic growth 7% vs. estimate 6.8%• Ambu Sales of single-use endoscopes reached 386,000 units in the quarter and 1,135,000...
|Kurs
|%
|AMBU A/S
|27,950
|-1,52 %