

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone's construction output declined for the third straight month in June, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The construction output fell 1.7 percent month-on-month in June, after a 0.4 percent decrease in May.



Production in building construction decreased 1.9 percent monthly in June, while output in civil engineering grew 0.2 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, the construction output gained 2.8 percent in June, after a 12.2 percent growth in the prior month.



In the EU27, the construction output fell 1.2 percent monthly, and gained 3.5 percent from a year ago.



Among member states, the biggest increase were recorded in Hungary, Romania and Austria, while the decrease were observed in Spain, Germany and Belgium.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

