Referrals Lead To Reliable Business Growth In Any Economy

10,000 BNI CHAPTERS SURPASS $18 BILLION IN REVENUE IN LAST 12 MONTHS

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI (Business Network International), the world's leading business referral organization, today publicly announced that BNI Members worldwide generated over $18 billion in revenue in just the past twelve months. This revenue occurred via 12 million referrals between Members who represent hundreds of professions from financial advisors to photographers to electricians. BNI Members meet online or in-person every week in 70 countries to learn about each other's businesses and to refer valuable new clients.

BNI works by combining proprietary technology and intensive training so Members can generate valuable new client referrals via other BNI Members across town and, increasingly - across the globe. Members also use the trusted environment to hone their leadership skills, build lifelong relationships, recruit new talent, and even find fresh capital to grow their businesses.

BNI's activities drive enhanced growth for BNI's 280,000 Members in today's uneven economic recovery, and lead to economic development and job creation for thousands of communities worldwide - many of whom are severely impacted by the pandemic. Underscoring the value of business networks, BNI's Member retention rate increased significantly over the last 18 months.

"Businesses are desperate to find reliable ways to grow. An over-looked avenue for reliable revenue growth is referrals. We want businesses to be successful over the long-term. By participating in a tight-knit and purpose-driven network, businesses can grow in any economy," says BNI Chairman and CEO Graham Weihmiller. Weihmiller goes on to say, "And working closely with like-minded business leaders and celebrating each other's success along the way is also a whole lot of fun."

"Networking is more about farming than it is about hunting," says BNI Founder and Chief Visionary Officer Dr. Ivan Misner, who founded BNI in California in 1985. "It's that farming approach that produces reliable success in any part of the business cycle. Today more than ever, you need a trusted network. You might be in business for yourself, but you don't need to be in business by yourself."

About BNI

BNI (Business Network International) is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization. Today, BNI has over 280,000 Member-businesses participating in over 10,000 BNI Chapters that meet each week in 70 countries around the globe. Since 1985, BNI has created over $141,000,000,000 USD in revenue for BNI Members via over 139 million valuable new client referrals. Today, the average BNI referral results in over $1,000 in revenue. To learn more about BNI and how you can visit a chapter, go to www.bni.com. BNI's philosophy is centered on Givers Gain and BNI's motto is Changing the Way the World Does Business.

About BNI Online

BNI Online is an advanced online platform that helps BNI Members build deep relationships and share valuable client referrals with other Members from the convenience of their home or office. BNI Online is seamlessly integrated with BNI's other technology platforms and provides businesses everywhere with convenient training and support to help them share and receive referrals from other BNI Members across town and across the world. To learn how you can visit a BNI Online chapter, go to www.bni.com.

