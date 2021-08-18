DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/08/2021) of GBP66.95m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/08/2021) of GBP50.23m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/08/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 240.9p 20,850,000.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 238.5p Ordinary share price 237.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (1.62)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 115.34p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 113.50p Premium to NAV (1.60)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 17/08/2021

