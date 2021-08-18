The $1.5 Trillion Lifestyle Trend Taking Wall Street By Storm

FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most powerful North American consumer megatrends is the staggering increase in demand for plant-based food. In fact, the plant-based food market is one of the fastest-growing in North America. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI), Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS), Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT).

In 2020, the growth rate for this market more than doubled - with sales surging 27% to $7 billion. And last year, 57% of U.S. households bought plant-based foods.

Experts project this market will only continue growing, with one industry source projecting that the global market for plant-based food will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.9% until 2027, when it reaches $74.2 billion.

This increase in consumer demand has not only triggered a rise in the overall plant-based food market, it has also sent the valuations of some companies in the space soaring sharply higher.

The next breakout company in the plant-based nutrition market, though, may not be a company producing an alternative meat or milk product.

Instead, a high-upside opportunity now appears to be emerging that combines the growth of the plant-based nutrition market with the highly lucrative sports supplement market. This opportunity is with a company called PlantFuel Life, Inc. ( FUEL ; BLLXF )

Bridging the Gap Between Plant-Based Nutrition and Peak Performance

PlantFuel is an innovative, premium plant-based nutrition and sports supplement company that is bringing to market a revolutionary plant-based portfolio of high-performance, science-backed sports nutrition products. Until now, few plant-based products could match what the sports nutrition category was able to deliver in terms of performance. But PlantFuel's trailblazing line of plant-based sports products solves this dilemma, finally giving athletes and consumers effective plant-based sports nutrition products to maximize peak performance.

All PlantFuel products feature clinically proven, banned-substance tested ingredients designed to push athletes past their plateaus...all without compromising on nutrition needs, performance output or flavor. Of course, as is the case with any new venture, the first question is...how will the company get its products in front of a large number of customers?

Securing Massive Partnerships

PlantFuel is launching its initial lineup of products in August 2021 and has already lined up an impressive partnership with leading supplement retailer GNC.

Just recently, the company announced that this partnership with GNC had been upgraded to the "platinum" level (usually reserved for brands with $20m+ in revenue) - and that GNC's initial purchase order for PlantFuel products is for $3.9 million.

The Platinum level partnership will give PlantFuel premium in-store exposure including a Point of Purchase (POP) display and full front window display at every GNC at the time of launch, which the company anticipates will be mid-August, 2021.

In June 2021, PlantFuel announced that it had signed an agreement with Amazon's Launchpad program, which helps empower innovative new brands, to launch its revolutionary new line of plant-based supplements and nutritional products.

Acceptance into the Amazon Launchpad program should help PlantFuel reach a broad audience as the company introduces much-needed alternatives to current whey-based supplements and seeks to establish itself as a leader in performance nutrition.

Working with two of the largest retailers in the nutritional supplement space is a significant sign that the company appears well positioned for both short- and long-term success in the industry.

PlantFuel ( FUEL ; BLLXF ) is bringing an innovative product line to a rapidly-growing market (the plant-based market) and, more specifically, a sub-set of that market that offers consistently high margins (the sports supplement space.)

Consumer demand for plant-fueled, protein-packed, clean ingredient products is rising with no end in sight. PlantFuel is here to meet this need with products featuring a clinically proven, plant-based ingredient mix.

PlantFuel intends to move quickly to become a global leader in providing high-quality and innovative supplement solutions. The initial partnership with GNC comes with a $3.9 million purchase order commitment - and extensive product placement - while the Amazon partnership is designed to introduce the company's products to millions of customers seeking all-natural, premium nutrition solutions.

When a leadership team of proven veterans - including the man who built MusclePharm from $0 to $200 million in sales in just six years - comes together on a new venture with such a clear vision...the chance for success can increase exponentially.

PlantFuel is working with some of the best marketing minds in the supplement space and is leveraging the power and influence of celebrities and athletes throughout North America. And its marketing plans - including both online retail and in-store retail - are being designed by the very same marketing masterminds who have already successfully executed dozens of campaigns across a variety of industries.

Health and Wellness Is Booming

Though not exclusively engaged in the sale of plant-based products Tyson Foods (TSN) is another company with a plant-based twist. In a release, the company noted, "Tyson Foods is committed to sustainably offering the protein and food products that consumers want. Through the introduction of its Raised & Rooted brand of plant protein and blended protein options including burgers and nuggets, Tyson Foods has become the largest U.S. meat producer to enter the growing alternative protein segment."

From all-natural vitamins, snacks and meats to innovative tech solutions for small and large businesses alike,

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI)

is a one-stop shop for all natural food needs. And its smart approach to the industry has paid off. Year to date, the company has seen its share price nearly double, suggesting that investors are digging what it's doing.

Recently, United Natural Foods added Sandy Douglas as their CEO. Mr. Douglas is a veteran in online sales and digital marketing, skills that can make or break a company as the world races towards an increasingly online lifestyle. "We are pleased to welcome Sandy as our new CEO and member of the UNFI Board," said Ms. Denise Clark, Chair of the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee and CEO Succession Planning Committee. "He has a demonstrated track record leading large-scale transformation and growth through strategic, customer-focused action."

Though Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) made its name with meat products, it's not going to get left out of the plant-based boom, either. In September 2019, Hormel launched its flagship plant-forward brand, Little Happy Plants. "We understand consumers across a spectrum of lifestyles are adopting more flexible attitudes and behaviors when thinking about food, especially given the wide variety of products available in the marketplace," explained Jim Splinter, group vice president of corporate strategy at Hormel Foods.

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS)

is a leading processor and distributor of refrigerated foods. The company was founded in 1926 by Bernice Grunewald and George Ginsberg as the Grunewald Packing Company. For over 100 years, B&G Foods has been committed to delivering quality food products for today's consumers. In addition to its core business as a manufacturer and distributor of frozen foods, B&G Foods offers private labeling services with customized packaging that can be tailored to its customers' needs. It's also betting on a plant-based future with its 2020 acquisition of Farmwise, as well.

"We are excited to increase our great tasting, plant-based product offerings with the acquisition of Farmwise," stated Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of B&G Foods. "Dave and Cristina Peters, the founders of Farmwise, have done a tremendous job developing delicious, plant-based products."

Walmart Inc (WMT) is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. The company was founded by Sam Walton in 1962, incorporated on October 31, 1969 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1972.

In addition to its global retail dominance and philanthropic offerings, WalMart is also securing major partnerships with companies at the forefront of the plant-based movement. Especially Beyond Meat, adding even more products to its arsenal in 2020. Chuck Muth, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. noted, "The addition of Beyond Meatballs to Walmart shelves allows us to make available more of our delicious, nutritious and sustainable plant-based options."

By: Jody Reynolds

