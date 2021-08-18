beqom, a cloud-based compensation management company, announced that Golub Capital has provided funding to accelerate growth and selected its platform to manage salary, bonus, and long-term incentive (LTI) compensation processes.

"beqom has established itself as a best-in-class compensation management solution and we are excited to work closely with the beqom team as it enters a new phase of growth," said Andy Steuerman, Vice Chair of Direct Lending and Late Stage Lending at Golub Capital. "We have also implemented beqom as Golub Capital's centralized platform for our compensation processes. Its comprehensive suite of services enables us to better manage multiple bonus plans, as well as different LTI offerings with complicated award processes."

"We are honored to be a true partner with the team at Golub Capital," says Vismay Gada, Head of North America and Global Financial Services at beqom. "Golub joins the growing ranks of financial services firms worldwide who are trusting beqom with their compensation management. Their investment in beqom, along with their adoption of our compensation solution, is a double vote of confidence."

beqom provides the total rewards management platform for many financial services firms around the globe, including some of the world's largest banking and investment firms. beqom works alongside Workday and other HCM platforms to manage compensation strategically and help companies stay competitive in the global marketplace. beqom FlexFS is an end-to-end compensation management solution designed and built exclusively for the financial services industry.

About Golub Capital Late Stage Lending

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $40 billion of capital under management. Golub Capital's Late Stage Lending group offers growth debt opportunities to venture-backed, late stage SaaS companies. The firm's flexible credit solutions offer entrepreneurs and executives the opportunity to finance their future without diluting their ownership. The firm structures offerings to foster long-term partnerships, encouraging portfolio companies to take control of their growth, make strategic acquisitions and expand their product offerings.

Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 550 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

