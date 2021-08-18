Klarna says "Czesc!" to Poland with "Pay in 30 days"

H&M is the first merchant to offer the popular alternative, with more well-known merchants to follow soon

WARSAW, Poland, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments provider and shopping service with over 90 million users globally, officially launches in Poland today, introducing its popular "Pay in 30 days" option, in partnership with H&M, as well as the Klarna app.

With 'Pay in 30', consumers can shop and pay smarter, in a way that gives them more flexibility, convenience and choice, with no interest or fees. Additionally, the Klarna app allows them to browse through recommended stores and manage their Klarna payments with integrated merchants. Shoppers can get inspiration through curated shopping lists, create and share personalized folders (Collections) as well as activate price drop notifications, with many more features to come soon.

"I am thrilled to launch Klarna in Poland. Our goal is to empower Polish consumers to shop, pay and bank in a smarter way that truly fits their lives," says Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and co-founder of Klarna.

It is a special launch for me, as my roots are Polish and I'm happy to see that the e-commerce sector has become a driver for the local economy. Klarna is here to amplify this momentum. We are starting with our long term partner H&M, but our commitment is to be a growth partner for all Polish merchants, big and small, and work together to build a loyal and satisfied customer community around their brand," he adds.

Klarna launches in Poland at a time when e-commerce is rapidly developing. According to a survey commissioned by Klarna* in Poland, 96% of the online population has made an online purchase during 2021 (this finding is consistent across all age groups, from 18-24 to 55-65), with 33% shopping online weekly and 59% saying they would only shop online if they had to choose. And there is a huge demand for being able to pay after delivery. 29% say they would have used "Pay later" for their latest purchase if available. While 3 in 4 (77%) know about the option, only 1 in 4 have tried. 7 in 10 (69%) would trust a retailer more if it offered a pay later solution and 62% believe they would return as a customer more often.

"Shopping at H&M should be convenient, relevant and inspiring and we are happy to now offer fashion fans in Poland a convenient way of paying for their fashion finds. Through the partnership with Klarna, we have developed an H&M-payment solution that offers our fans a truly modern shopping experience no matter where and how they choose to shop" says Mehmet Arisoy, H&M Country Manager in Poland.

Klarna will develop its presence in Poland with a local team and office in Warsaw, adding to its European offices in Germany, the UK, the Nordics, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Italy.

*NEPA survey commissioned by Klarna, 1074 respondents, aged 18 to 65

