Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("GoldSpot" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in the United States. In addition to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SPOT", the Company's common shares are traded on the OTCQX under the symbol "SPOFF".

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and real-time Level 2 quotes for the Company on the OTC website (www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SPOFF/overview).

"We are excited to conclude the process of obtaining DTC eligibility which will increase liquidity, broadening our shareholder base. Buying GoldSpot's shares will now be easier for existing and potential shareholders in the United States," said Vincent Dubé-Bourgeois, Chief Executive Officer of GoldSpot.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling that saves time, reduces costs and provides accurate results.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette

Executive Chairman and President

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

Tel: 647-992-9837

Email: investors@goldspot.ca

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

