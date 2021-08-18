Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Ist InnoCan einer Sensation auf der Spur?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 860885 ISIN: DK0010234467 Ticker-Symbol: F6O1 
Tradegate
18.08.21
15:18 Uhr
29,770 Euro
+0,170
+0,57 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLSMIDTH & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,48029,70015:32
29,47029,70015:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2021 | 14:29
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FLSmidth A/S: Trading in FLSmidth & Co. A/S by Board member

Company announcement 10-2021, 18 August 2021

Tom Knutzen, Vice Chairman of the Board, has purchased 5,000 shares and consequently has a total shareholding of 25,000 shares.


Contacts

Media Relations
Rasmus Windfeld, +45 40 44 60 60, rwin@flsmidth.com

Investor Relations
Nicolai Mauritzen, +45 30 93 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com


FLSmidth provides sustainable productivity to the global mining and cement industries. We deliver market-leading engineering, equipment and service solutions that enable our customers to improve performance, drive down costs and reduce environmental impact. Our operations span the globe and our close to 12,000 employees are present in more than 60 countries. In 2019, FLSmidth generated revenue of DKK 20.6 billion. www.flsmidth.com

Attachment

  • Company announcement 10 2021 Insider Trading (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a5260926-a4ce-4dff-9109-e25b48103201)

FLSMIDTH & CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.