ev Transportation Services Inc.: evTS Rounds Out Advisory Board with Addition of Three New Members

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") , an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban mobility markets, today announced that Harvey C. Jones, Kent Larson and Dr. Mike Zimmerman have been added to the Company's Advisory Board.

"The additions of Harvey, Kent and Mike bring significant automotive and operating experience to our Advisory Board," said evTS Founder and CEO David Solomont. "Harvey is a seasoned financial executive with significant capital markets and technology expertise. Kent brings additional expertise in future cities and autonomous vehicles that will support our product growth, and Mike brings a wealth of knowledge about materials science, battery technologies and manufacturing. We look forward to their contributions reinforcing those of our existing advisors Scott Miller and Corey Clothier, as we execute on our strategy to drive long-term growth and expand the products and services under the evTS and FireFly brands."

New Advisory Board member, Harvey C. Jones, added, "On behalf of the evTS Advisory Board, we are privileged to lend our experience to such an innovative company poised for lift-off, and in assisting the evTS executive team in their strategic decision-making process."

Harvey Jones

Harvey C. Jones has been the managing partner of Square Wave Ventures, a private investment firm, since 2004. Mr. Jones has been an entrepreneur, high technology executive and active venture investor for over 30 years. He co-founded Daisy Systems Corp., a computer-aided engineering company, serving as its President and Chief Executive Officer. He then led Synopsys. Inc., a major electronic design automation company, as its Chief Executive Officer and then as Executive Chairman. In 1997, Mr. Jones co-founded Tensilica Inc., a privately held technology IP company that developed and licensed high performance embedded processing cores. Mr. Jones presently serves on the board of directors of Nvidia Corporation and has done so since 1993.

Kent Larson

Kent Larson directs the City Science (formerly Changing Places) group at the MIT Media Lab. His research focuses on developing urban interventions that enable more entrepreneurial, livable, high-performance districts in cities. To that end, his projects include advanced simulation and augmented reality for urban design, transformable micro-housing for millennials, mobility-on-demand systems that create alternatives to private automobiles and Urban Living Lab deployments in Hamburg, Andorra, Taipei and Boston. Mr. Larson and researchers from his group received the "10-Year Impact Award" from UbiComp 2014. This is a "test of time" award for work that, with the benefit of hindsight, has had the greatest impact over the previous decade. Mr. Larson practiced architecture for 15 years in New York City, with design work published in Architectural Record, Progressive Architecture, Global Architecture, The New York Times, A+U and Architectural Digest.

Dr. Mike Zimmerman

Dr. Mike Zimmerman is the Founder of Ionic Materials, a materials science company focused on developing innovative polymers for solid-state batteries, 5G applications and healthcare. Prior to Ionic Materials, Mike founded Quantum leap Packaging (QLP) which invented, then developed, a new liquid crystal polymer technology used for high frequency semiconductor packaging, and high frequency films for 5G systems. He also worked at Bell Laboratories developing materials processes for semiconductor packaging and materials for bringing fiber connectivity to the home. Mike has been a Professor at Tufts University for more than 25 years. As a "Professor of the Practice" in the new Materials Science program, he teaches classes and advises students from an industrial perspective. Dr. Zimmerman has a BS, MS, and PhD in Mechanical Engineering, and attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), MIT, and University of Pennsylvania.

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, all-electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 400,000 vehicles, or roughly $10 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-259-4987

EVTS@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact

ev Transportation Services, Inc.

Boston, Massachusetts

www.evTS.com

202.347.3359 Office

media@evTS.com

SOURCE: ev Transportation Services Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660240/evTS-Rounds-Out-Advisory-Board-with-Addition-of-Three-New-Members