Growing Popularity of Portable Mobile Systems among Veterinary Practitioners, Animal Stable Owners to Expand Growth Potential of Veterinary Radiography System Market, Notes TMR

- Rising adoption of digital technologies to view and study X-rays of animals by veterinarians to offer extensive growth opportunities in the veterinary radiography system market

- Consumption of meat and dairy products is increasing at a rapid pace, which is likely to drive the veterinary radiography system market

ALBANY, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising pet adoption, increasing expenditure on animal health, and introduction of novel products in radiography for better diagnosis are some vital factors that will decide the growth trajectory of the veterinary radiography system market during the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Technological advancements have transformed the veterinary sector. The expanding number of pet adoption is leading to an increase in the visits to veterinary doctors. In order to facilitate speedy treatment solutions and quick diagnosis, many imaging technologies have emerged, including the veterinary radiography system.

Radiographs or X-ray studies are used for diagnosing various diseases. The utilization of radiography systems is gaining popularity in animal disease detection too, thus pushing the need for veterinary radiography systems. These aspects assure a positive growth trajectory of the veterinary radiography system market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted a comprehensive research on various factors associated with the growth of the veterinary radiography system market. The TMR experts predict that the veterinary radiography system market will expand at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. The global market for veterinary radiography system stood at US$ 478.1 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 817.7 Mn by 2027.

Although veterinary hospitals constitute a considerable share of the demand cycle of the veterinary radiography system market, manufacturers are also focusing on fulfilling the needs of veterinary doctors involved in small practices. The players in the veterinary radiography system market are concentrating on developing cost-effective X-ray imaging systems to increase their customer base of small-scale practitioners. These aspects help in boosting the growth prospects of the veterinary radiography system market.

Digital X-Ray Imaging to Offer Profitable Growth Opportunities

Digital X-ray imaging systems are feasible alternatives to analog X-ray imaging systems. While analog X-ray imaging enables viewing from a lightbox, digital X-ray imaging systemsmake use of a laptop or a monitor. The trend of digitalization has gained entry into many sectors and businesses including the veterinary radiography system market. Modern digital technologies such as digital X-ray imaging are gaining prominence due to their eco-friendly attributes and superior-quality imaging aspect. Thus, digital veterinary radiography systemsis expected to witness substantial growth in the near future.

Integration of Third-party Veterinary Management Software with Veterinary Radiography Systems to Boost Market Expansion

Integrating veterinary radiography systems, especially digital systems with veterinary management software, will offer great convenience to healthcare practitioners. They assist in saving time and minimizing administrative efforts. The integration facility ultimately helps in boosting the revenues of the players. These factors are likely to fuel the growth of the veterinary radiography system market.

Computed Radiography (CR) Systems to Gain Significance in Veterinary Radiography System Market

The demand for computed radiography (CR) systems has increased considerably over the years. Compact and speedy desktop units are being developed by the vendors in the veterinary radiography system market to offer enhanced portability to the users. The introduction of affordable computed radiography systems will also add to the market growth. The overwhelming demand for these systems has made the computed radiography segment dominant in terms of technology. This technology segment is expected to experience exceptional growth in the veterinary radiography system market.

Some well-entrenched players in the veterinary radiography system market are Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation, Merry X-Ray Corporation, Midmark Corporation, and Canon, Inc.

Global Veterinary Radiography System Market - Segmentation

By Product

Digital X-ray



Direct





Indirect



Analog X-ray

By Technology

Computed Radiography



Digital Radiography



Film Screen Radiography

By Animal

Small Companion Animals



Large Animals

By Indication

Orthopedic & Rheumatology



Cardiology



Oncology



Nephrology



Others

By End-User

Veterinary Hospitals



Veterinary Clinics



Diagnostic Canters & Research Centers

By Region

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

