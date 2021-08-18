- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth Vice Chairman of the Board, Tom Knutzen, has purchased 5,000 shares and now owns a total of 25,000 shares in the company.
|FLSmidth Vice Chairman of the Board Buys 5,000 Shares
|FLSmidth A/S: Trading in FLSmidth & Co. A/S by Board member
|Company announcement 10-2021, 18 August 2021
Tom Knutzen, Vice Chairman of the Board, has purchased 5,000 shares and consequently has a total shareholding of 25,000 shares.
Contacts
