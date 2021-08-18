DGAP-News: J.P. Morgan AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

Novem Group SA: Bekanntmachung über die Durchführung von Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Herausgeber verantwortlich.

WEDER ZUR DIREKTEN NOCH INDIREKTEN VERBREITUNG, VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER WEITERGABE IN DIE BZW. INNERHALB DER VEREINIGTEN STAATEN VON AMERIKA, AUSTRALIEN, KANADA, JAPAN ODER ANDEREN LÄNDERN, IN DENEN DIE VERBREITUNG DIESER MITTEILUNG RECHTSWIDRIG IST. ES GELTEN WEITERE EINSCHRÄNKUNGEN. BITTE BEACHTEN SIE DEN WICHTIGEN HINWEIS AM ENDE DIESER PRESSEMITTEILUNG.

18. August 2021

Novem Group SA

Stabilisierungs-Mitteilung

J.P. Morgan AG (Ansprechpartner: Stefan Weiner, Tel: +49 69 71240) teilt mit, dass J.P. Morgan AG als Stabilisierungsmanager eine Stabilisierung (im Sinne von Artikel 3.2(d) Marktmissbrauchsverordnung) in Bezug auf das Angebot der folgenden Wertpapiere, wie nachstehend angegeben, vorgenommen hat: Die Wertpapiere: Emittent: Novem Group SA Garant (falls vorhanden): Nicht zutreffend Nominelles Gesamtvolumen: 14.984.848 Stückaktien Beschreibung: Stückaktien ISIN LU235631474 Angebotspreis: EUR 16,50 Sonstige Angebotsbedingungen: Nicht zutreffened Stabilisierung: Stabilisierungsmanager: JP Morgan AG Existenz, maximale Größe und Einsatzbedingungen der Mehrzuteilungsoption: 1.954.545 Stückaktien Handelsplatz der Stabilisierung: Prime Standard, Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse, Xetra Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen Datum Menge Ausführungspreis Handelsplatz (EUR) 19-Jul-21 1.050.000 16,425546 XETR 20-Jul-21 51.429 16,499693 XETR 21-Jul-21 25.479 16,499545 XETR 22-Jul-21 15.947 16,500000 XETR 23-Jul-21 31.710 16,498937 XETR 26-Jul-21 50.646 16,494418 XETR 27-Jul-21 879 16,500000 XETR 30-Jul-21 5.261 16,500000 XETR 02-Aug-21 16 16,500000 XETR 04-Aug-21 1.424 16,500000 XETR 05-Aug-21 424 16,500000 XETR Stabilisierungsperiode: Gesamtzahl: Gewichteter Durchschnittskurs

(EUR): 19. Jul 21 - 17. Aug 21 1.233.215,00 16,436329

Wichtige Hinweise

Diese Bekanntmachung stellt weder ein Angebot zum Verkauf noch eine Aufforderung zum Kauf oder zur Zeichnung von Wertpapieren dar.

Diese Bekanntmachung ist kein Prospekt. Interessierte Anleger sollten ihre Anlageentscheidung bezüglich der in dieser Bekanntmachung erwähnten Wertpapiere ausschließlich auf Grundlage der Informationen aus dem von der Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht gebilligten Wertpapierprospekt der Gesellschaft (einschließlich etwaiger Nachträge dazu) treffen, der unmittelbar nach seiner Billigung veröffentlicht wurde. Kopien dieses Wertpapierprospekts sind kostenfrei bei der Novem Group SE, sowie, zur Ansicht in elektronischer Form, auf der Internetseite der Gesellschaft erhältlich.

Diese Bekanntmachung ist kein Angebot zum Verkauf von Wertpapieren in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika. Wertpapiere dürfen in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika nur mit vorheriger Registrierung oder ohne vorherige Registrierung nur aufgrund einer Ausnahmeregelung unter den Vorschriften des U.S. Securities Act von 1933 in der derzeit gültigen Fassung verkauft oder zum Verkauf angeboten werden. Falls ein öffentliches Angebot von Wertpapieren in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika stattfinden sollte, würde dieses Angebot auf Grundlage eines Wertpapierprospekts durchgeführt, den Investoren von der Gesellschaft erhalten könnten. Dieser Wertpapierprospekt würde detaillierte Informationen über die Gesellschaft und ihre Geschäftsführung, sowie die Finanzinformationen der Gesellschaft, enthalten. Es findet kein öffentliches Angebot der in dieser Bekanntmachung genannten Wertpapiere in den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika statt.

Im Vereinigten Königreich dürfen diese Informationen nur weitergegeben werden und richten sich nur an (i) professionelle Anleger im Sinne des Artikel 19(5) des Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 in der jeweils gültigen Fassung (die "Order"), oder (ii) vermögende Gesellschaften (high net worth companies), die unter Artikel 49(2)(a) bis (d) der Order fallen (alle diese Personen werden hierin zusammen als "Relevante Personen" bezeichnet). Die Wertpapiere sind ausschließlich für Relevante Personen erhältlich, und jede Einladung zur Zeichnung, zum Kauf oder anderweitigem Erwerb solcher Wertpapiere bzw. jedes Angebot hierfür oder jede Vereinbarung hierzu wird nur mit Relevanten Personen eingegangen. Jede Person, die keine Relevante Person ist, sollte nicht aufgrund dieser Bekanntmachung handeln oder sich auf diese Bekanntmachung oder ihren Inhalt verlassen.

In Mitgliedstaaten des Europäischen Wirtschaftsraums ('EWR') außer Deutschland in denen die Verordnung (EU) 2017/1129 in ihrer geltenden Fassung ('Prospektverordnung') gilt (die 'Relevanten Mitgliedstaaten'), richtet sich diese Mitteilung und jedes Angebot, welches im Nachgang dazu erfolgt, nur an Personen, bei denen es sich um 'qualifizierte Anleger' im Sinne von Artikel 2 lit. e der Prospektverordnung ('Qualifizierte Anleger') handelt. Bei jeder Person in den Relevanten Mitgliedstaaten, die im Rahmen eines Angebots Wertpapiere erwirbt oder der Wertpapiere angeboten werden (ein 'Investor'), wird davon ausgegangen, dass sie zugesichert und zugestimmt hat, ein Qualifizierter Anleger zu sein. Bei jedem Investor wird ferner angenommen, dass er zugesichert und zugestimmt hat, dass die von ihm im Rahmen des Angebots erworbenen Wertpapiere nicht für Personen im EWR mit Ausnahme Qualifizierter Anleger oder Personen in Deutschland oder anderen Relevanten Mitgliedstaaten (mit gleichartigen Rechtsvorschriften) erworben werden, für die der Anleger nach freiem Ermessen Entscheidungen treffen darf, und dass die Wertpapiere nicht zum Angebot oder Weiterverkauf im EWR erworben wurden, wenn dies dazu führen würde, dass die Novem Group SE oder ein mit diesen verbundenes Unternehmen gemäß Artikel 3 der Prospektverordnung zur Veröffentlichung eines Prospekts verpflichtet wären.

Vorbehaltlich bestimmter Ausnahmeregelungen dürfen die in dieser Bekanntmachung genannten Wertpapiere in Australien, Kanada oder Japan, oder an oder für Rechnung von in Australien, Kanada oder Japan ansässigen oder wohnhaften Personen, weder verkauft noch zum Kauf angeboten werden.



