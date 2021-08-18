Home Infusion Therapy Market Size to Reach USD 29640 Million by 2027 at CAGR 5.8% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Infusion Therapy Market is Segmented by Type (Infusion Pumps, Intravenous Sets, IV Cannulas, Needleless Connectors), by Application (Anti-Infectives, Endocrinology, Hydration Therapy, Chemotherapy, Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Pharmacy Category.

The global Home Infusion Therapy market size is projected to reach USD 29640 Million by 2027, from USD 19850 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the home infusion therapy market are:

The increasing geriatric population with decreased mobility profile along with the rising preference for home care are driving the home infusion therapy market.

The cost-effective feature of home infusion therapy is expected to drive the home infusion therapy market. Infusion treatment is used to treat a variety of illnesses that cannot be addressed with oral medications and need long-term care, such as immune deficiencies, cancer, and congestive heart failure.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HOME INFUSION THERAPY MARKET:

High preference for homecare facilities coupled with the rise in the geriatric population will boost the growth of home infusion therapy market products and services globally.

The increasing preference for homecare facilities, combined with an increase in the geriatric population, will propel the adoption of home infusion treatment services. The growing popularity of home care facilities is expected to boost demand for the home infusion therapy market. Furthermore, the growing need to minimize the length of inpatient stays in hospitals is predicted to drive home infusion therapy market growth.

Immunocompromised patients, pediatrics, and the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as hospital-acquired infections and diabetes are expected to contribute to the Home Infusion Therapy market expansion.

Using modern technologies, key market players are concentrating their efforts on the development of home infusion treatment devices. Patients benefit from technological advancements in these devices as they make home infusion therapy more convenient and user-friendly. Thus technological advancements are expected to further increase the growth of the Home Infusion Therapy market.

However, risks associated with infusion device malfunctions, as well as a lack of reimbursement policies for home infusion therapy, may limit the market's growth over the projection period.

HOME INFUSION THERAPY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on application, the anti-infective application segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period. The segment's growth is attributed to the administration of medication such as antifungals and antibiotics that are used in a large number of procedures. This will generate significant demand for anti-infective therapy, thereby fuelling the market growth.

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative. The U.S. dominated the North American home infusion therapy market. One of the key factors driving the market growth across North America is the presence of major industry players in the region. The rising frequency of chronic diseases will have a significant impact on the size of the regional market. Treatment costs, new product launches, and technology developments are expected to boost regional growth.

Key Players in the Home Infusion Therapy Market

Baxter

Caesarea Medical Electronics

B.Braun Melsungen AG

CareFusion Corporation

ICU Medical,Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

JMS Co.Ltd

Terumo Corporation

Smiths Medica

