

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit came in at $25.89 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $13.97 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, OSI Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28.53 million or $1.54 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.9% to $332.20 million from $276.97 million last year.



OSI Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $28.53 Mln. vs. $22.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.54 vs. $1.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q4): $332.20 Mln vs. $276.97 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

