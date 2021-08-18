

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese AI company Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) held its annual flagship technology conference, Baidu World 2021, where Co-founder and CEO Robin Li unveiled his vision for mobility of the future alongside a new robotaxi mobile platform that aims to make autonomous vehicles more accessible to the broader public.



Together, these announcements demonstrate how the Baidu Apollo intelligent driving program is leading the way towards the era of autonomous driving 2.0, shifting from technical verification to large-scale commercial operation.



Li envisions that intelligent vehicles of the future will be more like intelligent robots: they will move, they will communicate, and they will learn. The robocar will not only be your vehicle, but also your driver, secretary, personal assistant. It will drive automatically, understand your words, take orders and continuously learn from you and upgrade to serve you a more personalized experience.



The design of the new robocar will feature automated gull-wing doors and a transparent glass roof, all integrated with external sensors. The interior features zero-gravity seats, a large curved intelligent display and control pad, with the steering wheel and pedals notably missing.



Complete with voice and facial recognition, and advanced AI technology, the robocar can analyze the internal and external surroundings and make predictive suggestions to proactively serve the needs of its passengers.



As of the end of the second quarter of 2021, the Baidu Apollo autonomous driving service has provided more than 400,000 rides and driven more than 8.7 million miles.



With its intelligent driving solutions, Baidu Apollo is set to lead the way in this transformation, providing people with safe, efficient and greener ways of traveling.



