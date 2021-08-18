

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RMH Foods, LLC recalled 583 cases of Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads for potentially containing undeclared wheat and tuna allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA said in a statement.



The company said the recall was initiated after discovering the incorrect bottom container had been used with the product. This error was confined to one specific product, and one specific lot, the company added.



The recalled product contains tuna salad, but it has two labels. The bottom container states Deli Style Chicken Salad, while the top lid label states Deli Style Tuna Salad. However, the chicken salad labeling does not declare the wheat and Tuna allergens that are in the tuna salad.



The company said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat or tuna run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.



However, the Morton, Illinois-based company said it is yet to receive any reports of adverse reactions or illness due to the consumption of these products as of last week.



The recall involves Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads packed in 4 pound rigid white plastic tubs, with UPC number 0 9390113900 9 on the lid or UPC number 0 9390113903 0 on the tub and having an used by date of October 16, 2021, which is located above the barcode on the back of the container.



The company noted that no other products manufactured by RMH Foods are at risk. The recalled products were distributed at Gordon Food Service retail stores and to food service establishments in thirteen states in the U.S.



The company has urged consumers who have purchased the recalled Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads to destroy the product and or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



