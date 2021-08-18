Cloud DX Inc.: Cloud DX Announces DTC Eligibility

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through The Depository Trust Company ('DTC') in the United States.

DTC is a subsidiary of The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a United States company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. Securities that are eligible to be electronically cleared and settled through DTC are considered 'DTC eligible.' This electronic method of clearing securities speeds up the receipt of stock and cash and thus accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the stock to be traded over a wider selection of brokerage firms.

"DTC eligibility simplifies the process of transferring the Company's shares between brokerages in the United States and speeds up the execution of trades. We are pleased to announce our DTC eligibility. It is an important step toward increasing liquidity in Cloud DX's stock and to building a strong presence for Cloud DX within the U.S. capital markets," says Robert Kaul, Cloud DX CEO.

Cloud DX's common shares and warrants continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker CDX and its common shares are posted on the OTCQB under the ticker CDXFF.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare's future Cloud DX is making healthcare better for everyone. The company's Connected Health remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable ageing in place and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care. Providers partnering with Cloud DX achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization/re-hospitalization and reduce the costs of healthcare delivery through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

