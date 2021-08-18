

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a positive note on Wednesday as optimism about earnings outweighed concerns about coronavirus and prompted investors to indulge in some buying.



The benchmark SMI hit a new record high, climbing to 12,573.43, and ended the session with a gain of 67.91 points of 0.54% at 12,545.35.



Alcon soared 13.5% after lifting full-year earnings outlook. The company said its worldwide sales were $2.1 billion in the second quarter, an increase of 75% on a reported basis and 69% on a constant currency basis, as compared to the same quarter of the previous year.



Lonza Group ended nearly 2% up. Credit Suisse, Zurich Insurance Group and ABB gained 1 to 1.25%. Roche Holding climbed 0.7%, while SGS and UBS Group posted modest gains.



Swatch Group ended lower by 3.5% and Richemont shed about 2.8%.



Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Vifor Pharma gained 2.2% and Straumann Holding moved up nearly 2%. Flughafen Zurich, Julius Baer, Tecan Group, Dufry, Cembra Money Bank, Helvetia, VAT Group and Temenos Group gained 1.2 to 1.8%.



Online pharmacy chain Zur Rose lost more than 5% on disappointing first-half results.



Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed Covid cases continues to rise in Switzerland. A top official at the Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday that it is worrying that the number of infections is now increasing again in the older age groups.



New cases have rebounded in Switzerland to more than 3,000 a day. The growth is largely due to the highly infectious Delta variant affecting unvaccinated people, mainly in the 10-29-year-old age group, the official said.



